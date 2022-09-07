The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area would like to acknowledge and thank the organizations and individuals who made our second Zonta Girls Rock it Tools & Trade (“GRiTT”) summer program a success. In partnership with Oregon Coast Artisan & Trade Education Collective and Alternative Youth Activities, 16 girls ages 8-12 learned how to use hammers and electric drills/screwdrivers to build toolboxes and cold frame garden boxes.
Each GRiTT camper was able to decorate their project and take it home. Interspersed during the camp were team-building exercises, guest speakers, games, and of course lunch and snacks. Big thanks to our instructors Rick Stillwagon and Kell Smith from OCATEC, Darlene Elliott and Kimberly Wenbourne from AYA, and Zontians Margaret Melvin and Julie Brecke. Zonta is grateful to our lineup of guest speakers who took time out of their day to speak to us. They included North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke, IBEW electrician Alysia Borgogno, South Slough Reserve intern Colleen Walker, Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, Master Gardner and Lady Bug Landing director Renee Blom, and engineer and owner of Sol Coast Consulting and Design Shannon Souza.
