As the country was remembering the tragic events of 20 years ago, our area mountain bike racers were being named winners in two different events in the state.
First, our area NICA Team, the “Lumberjacks” won the overall cross-country event in Bend with multiple kids getting to the podium. This event was held on Mt. Bachelor, but the high desert air didn’t keep our team from dominating the field. This was the second of a four-race season with the final league championship happening in Klamath Falls, October 24. The Lumberjacks are comprised of 6th to 12th graders from North Bend to Port Orford.
At the same time further north up the Cascade Range on Mt. Hood, the 7 Devils Gravity Team was grinding it out against regional competition. The 7DGT competes in steep, technical downhill racing. Our two racers took first and second place in a packed category of 21 racers from all over the Northwest.
Both teams have the Whiskey Run Trails to thank for their existence and success. There would be no teams if not for these incredible trails. We have a great appreciation for all the supporters.
The Whiskey Run Mountain bike trail system in Coos County Forest has quickly become a major, regional destination for adventure travelers who spend tens of thousands of dollars at county businesses. It’s one of the gems of Coos County, giving our youth and greater community a much-needed opportunity.
The trails are maintained by the Wild Rivers Coast Mountain Bike Association. Donations to the club can be made at any one of our four great bike shops in the area.
Notable achievements for the Mt. Bachelor Nica Race - Jacob Randle 1st, Maddie Pahls 1st, Beckett Pahls 1st, Harlan Morse 2nd, Knoll Gedaros 3rd, Aly Covey 3rd, Sierra Bell 3rd, Cooper Davis 4th, Brooke Day 5th
Cascadia Racing, Full Tilt Gravity Race at Mt Hood- LJ Parra 1st, Raleigh Kraynik 2nd
Brian Kraynik
Bandon
