I read then reread the statements made in his Jan. 14 editorial by David Rupkalvis, and my eyes did not deceive me. Mr. Rupkalvis was congratulating Mr. Taylor on a job "well done" because he stuck to his campaign promises.

Okay Mr. Rupkalvis, here's my question to you - Would you have said "well done" to Hitler because he also made promises to his constituency, the main one was to rid Germany of the Jews and return it to an Aryan nation? He eradicated 6 million Jews along with countless others. To quote you, he "did exactly what he said he would when he was campaigning." So would you also tell him "well done" ?



