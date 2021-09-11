I'm writing in response to a letter to the editor by Matthew Wilbanks regarding the Aug. 17 Coos County Board of Commissioners meeting, published in The World on Sept. 3, 2021. When someone feels threatened, it is true for them and not something you can know. You cannot know what was experienced by Commissioner Cribbins and you do not know what was intended.
The "Citizens Restoring Liberty" group, has on their website a mission statement using peaceful and inclusive language, rejecting violence and racial supremacy. However, this community group is affiliated with the national organization, "Restore Liberty" which asks its members to sign a "Declaration of Constitutional Consent" to serve its own needs. This group believes that "Individual Liberty is the singular principle of the Constitution" and that the first and second Amendments are being usurped and in need of protections. This national group appears to belie the inclusive mission statement of our local group and is neither pro-Democracy nor pro-American.
Further, this group supports people such as Gen. Michael Flynn who asks his supporters to show up at local school board and commission meetings in order to disrupt the peoples business. They have also encouraged members to show up again at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 18 for a "Justice for J6" rally to show support for those arrested for the insurrection on January 6.
Being a citizen comes with duties, rights and privileges for both individual and collective needs. Our liberties and freedoms come with responsibilities for all of us. Unfortunately our local "Citizens Restoring Liberty" group believes they are in a "dire situation," requiring the need to address the current "tyranny".
It's time the rest of us pay closer attention to what is going on within our communities and to the connections with such national groups.
Marie Starr
Bandon
