As the owner of Yellow Cab Taxi, there are accusations in Mr. Richards’ letter recently that require response. First, the former owner of Yellow Cab Taxi and I do not oppose alternative transportation options for the community. Our suggestions aim to keep passengers and the public safe, no matter the transportation service they use.
At Yellow Cab, we drug screen every driver randomly and enforce a zero-tolerance policy. We also complete background checks on every applicant. Every single driver at Yellow Cab Taxi undergoes a rigorous training program that includes defensive driving, passenger sensitivity, safety training, road tests and behind-the-wheel training with the vehicles they will be operating for their employment.
Each and every one of our vehicles is equipped with a state-of-the-art camera system that notifies the driver and their supervisor of bad driving behaviors. These include violating posted speed limits, performing rolling stops, improper lane changes, following too closely or non-attentive driving. If any of Mr. Richards’ accusations against our drivers were true, we would know about them and correct them immediately.
Yellow Cab Taxi takes vehicle safety extremely seriously. Every one of our vehicles is either 4- or 5-star rated when referenced to NHTSA’s 5-star safety ratings. Our cars are serviced and inspected regularly by an ASE-certified mechanic.
We believe the community should have choices when it comes to safe and reliable transportation options, and we welcome competition. We care about our community and we want to see all transportation providers meet the same rigorous standards to promote public and passenger safety. We love this community and we want it to be safe.
When it comes to safety precautions and training, I believe Yellow Cab Taxi is second to none. In the future, I’d suggest that Mr. Richards contact local small businesses directly with concerns rather than attacking them publicly with inaccurate information.
Jeremy Oliver, Owner
Yellow Cab Taxi
