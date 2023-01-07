2022 was the year of the parent for K12 education. Last year, parents across Oregon made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes, including policy and procedures. Their voices are heard bettering children's learning and education. Parents are now inspired to run for a seat on their local school board to continue affecting the change they’ve long been working to achieve. The May election will change the tide here in Oregon when those elected act in the best interest of student-first education, focusing on math, writing, and literacy.
In November, parents helped vote for candidates who would prioritize students in Oregon’s upcoming legislation. The legislative agenda shared by the education nonprofit, Oregon Moms Union (OMU), lists transparency in curriculum, the return of open enrollment, removing the 3% cap on virtual charter schools, expanding school choice options, reinstituting graduation requirements, and passing a parents’ bill of rights. This legislation will focus on students.
