Much of the talk at the last Coos Bay Council meeting was about the building of a new library. I think it’s a terrible idea. Coos Bay is full of young people with very few living wage job prospects and retirees who are getting ravaged by inflation. We cannot afford it; plain and simple.
Furthermore, we definitely cannot afford it now. It would be completely foolish to even try and have this built right now. I just purchased a single 2x6 for $18.75 at the lumber yard. Yes. Almost $20 for a single non-treated 2x6. That same 2x6 would have been about $5 before this massive bout of inflation in lumber prices. The cost to build this library would be astronomical during the best of times. It would be a whole new dimension of preposterous to try and build it now.
We have to be better stewards of our very limited dollars. People are already struggling. If you say to yourself, “I can afford the $X dollars more per month in taxes for the library” you need to think of those who cannot. When you vote to increase taxes, you’re not just voting to increase your own taxes, but the taxes of everybody in the city. There are a plethora of citizens of our city, young and old, who already have to rely on food stamps and food banks just to eat, don’t vote to take more money away from them.
The cost to build it would be ridiculous, and our citizens just can’t swing it. If the economic situations of the area were different, maybe I would consider differently, but the reality is that the money isn’t there. I am voting “no” on the upcoming library bond, I hope you will, too.
John Bordeaux
Coos Bay
