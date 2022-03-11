The state has the wrong date for masking termination
The Oregon Health Authority has indicated that it will end its requirement for inside masking on March 11, 2022. The requirement will lift at 11:59 pm. Someone should inform the OHA that March 11th begins at 12:01 am . It ends at 11:59 pm. It means that the State is denying us a whole day of doing away with using the dreaded masks inside.
Ivonne Richardson
Reedsport
