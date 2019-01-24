I read the letter from Alan Post about the LNG security, hoping to learn something. Unfortunately, there was nothing of value there.
He called Coos County Sheriff’s Officers “country bumpkins.” I had to wonder if he expected NYPD here in the sticks, but, as well, whether he knows that all police officers in the state attend the same training at the Oregon Police Standards and Training School at Monmouth. All officers: Portland Police; surrounding city police in the Metro area, Salem Police; Eugene Police; Oregon State Police; Tribal Police; and Country Bumpkin Police, from down here in the hick towns of the South Coast.
Training lasts four months and is concentrated and professional. Officers who do not pass do not work. In addition, many South Coast Officers train in Langley, VA, with the FBI. Many officers have degrees in law enforcement from SWOCC or are working toward that goal. In addition, most work with a veteran officer for several weeks after the training. This requirement varies from city to city. I am left wondering why Alan Post thinks our “country bumpkins” are less qualified than police anywhere else in Oregon? Or other states, for that matter?
In regard to the Smart Meter installations in the letter from Barbara Stickler, I am wondering whether the writer learned if the company trained their installers; How much training is required to install meters; and what she fears might happen if they lack a degree in meter installation?
Does she think installers of other equipment, such as water meters, cables, power lines, gas lines and more, are required to have college degrees to install equipment? I may be wrong, but I suspect they can learn what they need to know in a half-day class. After all, they are highly unlikely to program these meters, aren’t they? Did the cable installer who programmed her TV remote control have a degree in cable installation? Does she believe he had a degree in electrical engineering?
Equipment installation and repair is one of the few well-paying blue collar jobs left to the middle class. Let’s not take it away from them. I don’t know what it is that Ms. Stickler fears, but I suspect she needs to look elsewhere for a threat than to the poor installer.
Faye Newman
North Bend