As a new year dawns, we have an opportunity to reflect on the events of the past year. Is the course we've been walking, as a country, sustainable? Is it the best that we can do? Is this stage in human development, as some claim, the end of history? Or is something better possible?
History does not happen, it is made, and despite our best efforts, it's impossible for any of us to be relegated to the role of passive observer, instead, we are all the creators of the development of history. Hard-working Americans are exploited from every angle, with wage theft being responsible for stealing billions of dollars a year from our pockets, rent taking nearly half of our paychecks while we gain no equity, and our interests being misrepresented in our elected officials regardless of whether they're a Republican or Democrat.
Our children are sent to fight and die in wars we have no business being involved in, killing people who have done no harm to us in order to secure the interests of others that we'll never see the benefits of. As we go into 2022, each of us has to ask ourselves: Will we accept our fate? Will we sit idly by as we are worked to the bone for the gain of others while we survive on scraps? Or will we come together and create a world we can be proud of? Alone we can only do so much, but together we can make real progress.
Xavier Kraebel
Coos Bay
