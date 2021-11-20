I'm curious as to what changed with the new apartments on 160 S. Wasson Street that prompted the rent price to increase from the estimated $900-$1,200 per month up to $1,945 per month - a 62% increase over the top line estimate.

Based on the press release below, just over a year ago these apartments were advertised by the city of Coos Bay as a public/private partnership to increase housing availability and would be priced between $900-$1,200 per month. Is the city aware of this 62% price increase for apartments that were built on land donated by the city? With average rent in all of Oregon for a 3bd/2ba apartment being around $1,500, do you think this is a little excessive and still taking advantage of the housing crisis?

http://coosbay.org/archive/news-entry/highlighting-new-housing-options

https://oregoncoast.craigslist.org/apa/d/coos-bay-coos-bay-townhome-wasson/7403416033.html

It seems one of the wealthiest individuals/families in Coos Bay will continue to profit on the exploitation of affordable housing in Coos Bay.

Robert Murray

Coos Bay

