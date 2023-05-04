Charlotte Hutt is a person with a passion and excitement for education. She understands the struggles of students and administrators. She knows how to find solid solutions that benefit both.
I met Charlotte at Rogue Community College, in Grants Pass in 2003. She was head of the mathematics department.
I was in my 40’s and attending college for the first time.
Charlotte was a guest speaker in a one of my classes. Her big, cheerful smile, along with her, exuberance for learning, captivated many of us. Charlotte explained that many of us struggled with math, not because we were incapable of learning, but because we have not been taught in a manner that we understood. Charlotte gave me hope that I could really understand algebra. At that moment she became my mentor.
The following term I took Charlotte’s math class. I set a goal to earn a 98% or better. With her unwavering help and a lot of studying I accomplished my goal. Charlotte’s encouragement and joyful approach to mathematics gave me the foundation I needed to excel in all my classes. Not just mathematics.
On campus, Charlotte’s door was always open, whether a students had a mathematical question or an academic conundrum.
Charlotte’s educational and administrative experiences have more than prepared her for a position on our school board. Her enthusiasm for learning and compassion for students make her THE choice for our school board.
