How lucky for our community that after almost two years of having the pool closed, with the exception of the free swim last summer, the North Bend City Council, the mayor and the city administrator are finally going to proceed with the repairs to the North Bend pool. Why were the citizens told that as soon as the pool was closed after the free swim last summer that the repairs would be started? Are you saying that a plan was not in place when the pool closed?
I would like to know why the North Bend City Council, the mayor and the city administrator refused to consider the draft of the 12-page business plan that was dated November 9, 2020 from the non-profit group that outlined their proposal to fix, manage and reopen the pool? This plan was modeled after the existing and successful relationship between the city of Coos Bay and the Mingus pool. Our community would have volunteered their time, money and whatever it would take to get the pool repaired and reopened. Instead, the plan was dismissed and a bond went out to the voters to increase their property taxes with a promise that the pool would be repaired. So, why wasn't something done sooner to repair the pool? You had the tax money.
Chris Richmond was the coach for the North Bend High School swim team, South Coast Aquatic Team and manager of the pool until his retirement and he has more knowledge regarding the pool than anyone else in this community. Not a single person from the city of North Bend contacted Chris to ask for his input regarding the pool. The administration took the word from Kaylee as gospel regarding the pool but she was only the manager for a few short years after Chris' retirement and she leaned on him when a serious problem arose at the pool. A wise administration would have gotten a second opinion but instead, the community was told that the pool would be repaired and operational this January, then February, or did they mean "Never-rary"?
Rebecca Cowan
North Bend
