I walked my dog in Mingus Park today and noticed that all the library pedestals to display books for children are gone. I don’t walk Mingus every day. The last time was probably a month ago and at that time I noticed that many of the pedestals were damaged - the plexiglass was scratched or broken or the metal cover was damaged.
At that time my thought was “Why?” Why do some people feel a compulsion to ruin something that others take pleasure in? The library staff had gone out of their way to find action books that children might enjoy walking around the park. It took time to put those displays together for the enjoyment of all.
