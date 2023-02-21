The most recent issue of The World was kind of thin, so I thought I could add some verbiage. There was an article describing a possible amendment to our constitution that would allow Oregonians the ability to supplement their diets with by fishing, hunting, harvesting and gathering.

It is puzzling that we need an amendment of our constitution for this (maybe other states do) however, we have the Department of Fish and Wildlife which controls and provides detailed rules and times (and fees) for these activities, and has done so for a long time.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments