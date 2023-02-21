The most recent issue of The World was kind of thin, so I thought I could add some verbiage. There was an article describing a possible amendment to our constitution that would allow Oregonians the ability to supplement their diets with by fishing, hunting, harvesting and gathering.
It is puzzling that we need an amendment of our constitution for this (maybe other states do) however, we have the Department of Fish and Wildlife which controls and provides detailed rules and times (and fees) for these activities, and has done so for a long time.
