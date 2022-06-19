My name is Deena Gisholt, and I am running for the Board of Coos Curry Electric.
For the past month, I’ve heard that there are rumors out there, with regards to my non-support of Beacon Broadband. The rumors are simply not true, but no one has bothered to ask me.
I was asked to run for the board position before the Beacon Broadband issue arose. I believe I was asked so there would be representation from the Coquille, Fairview, Dora, Myrtle Point, Broadbent and Bridge areas. It had nothing to do with current leadership or Beacon Broadband.
I believe in transparency, but I also know that when a person is elected to a Board, they have a vote. By casting your vote, your voice is heard. Whether the vote goes your way or not, you have the responsibility to support the majority.
Coos Curry Electric is important to the communities they serve, not only providing power and eventually broadband service, but providing jobs, offering a charitable foundation of giving, educational resources for members, including creative projects for children and scholarships, to mention a few.
I ask that you support CCEC, whether you cast your vote for me or someone else.
Thank you,
Deena Gisholt
Coquille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In