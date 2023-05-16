Hauser Fire District Residents,
I feel it is only right I respond to Nick Long’s Letter of May 5 as he seems to attack me and the information I provided March 17. First, let me say I am not new to Hauser RFPD as I originally was among the first volunteers to join the Hauser RFPD in 1975 when the department first formed, and was an active member for 40 plus years. I was asked to serve on the Board of Directors in 1976 which I did for 35 years. I was chairman 12 years and treasurer 20 years. I was budget officer from 1979 until 2016. I have missed less than five board meetings since 1976.
I understand the financing and use of public funds. Unlike Mr. Long who has been attending meetings for only two or three years. Mr. Long and many other volunteers live 10 or more miles from the fire district and do not contribute taxes to Hauser RFPD.
Mr. Long said the financial report “disclose quite the opposite of Mr. Hoffman’s portrayals.” I refer to page 19 and 20 of the 2021-2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT, by Wheeler & Grimes. Total Personal Services budgeted- $147,000.00 Actually Spent $ 70,974.00; Material & Services budgeted- $146,000.00 Actually Spent $93,509.00; Real Property Improvements budgeted- $100,000.00 Actually Spent $ 809.00. That leave $227,708.00 surplus, no plans to spend it.
I agree Mr. Long encouraging residents to attend the May15 Hauser Board Meeting and see how the district plans to spend your Tax money. Remember for every $150,000 the budget is reduced saves you approximately $200 in taxes.
This is why I have chosen to seek your vote.
