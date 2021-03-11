Here’s how little the Coos Bay City Council thinks of you and your money: on March 2, the Coos Bay City Council gave a multi-millionaire a half-million more taxpayer dollars. Greg Drobot, the dairy tycoon and developer of the Coos Bay Village development project, was given almost $500,000 of your dollars. It wasn’t a loan; it was a gift from struggling taxpayers like most of us, directly to a millionaire so that he could develop his own profit-seeking enterprise. It passed unanimously and without discussion.
Hey, City Council, where is my free half million? Can anybody else have a free half-million bucks? Or is it just your millionaire buddies? If you thought cronyism was only limited to federal politics, you were strong, and it’s time to start fighting back.
Please, for the love of God, vote everybody in this council out. This is disgusting.
Robert Ainsworth
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In