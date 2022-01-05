In the Dec. 28, 2021, edition, you wrote about current hospitalizations of people with COVID. You said, "...hospitals are filling up, in many cases with asymptomatic people".
Are physicians hospitalizing people with no signs of illness? What types of medications and treatments are they receiving for their non-existent symptoms? Are insurance companies and Medicare paying for these vacations - I mean, fake illnesses? What diagnoses are written in their medical records?
Are hospital boards overseeing and approving hospitalizations of people with no signs of sickness? With "hospitals filling up," one would think that there would be no room for anyone not direly ill.
Christine Moehring
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In