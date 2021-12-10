While driving the old Wagon Road last week, I noticed most of the timber is gone. Everywhere we looked, nothing but clear-cut land. Wagon Road has always been a scenic drive over to Roseburg from Myrtle Point. Its a shame they have to ruin the looks of it by logging so close to the roads. We noticed the East Fork of the Coquille is not running near normal anymore probably because of the deforestation above in the headwaters.

John Anderson

Myrtle Point

0
1
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments