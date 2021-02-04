I want to comment about Ferry Road Park. This park was a beautiful, peaceful place to walk and walk my small dog. The sign dogs must be on a leash was ignored by some and my dog was charged by a large dog two times.
Now the quiet beauty is disrupted by change with discs flying across the walkways, a full parking lot and groups of mostly males walking around throwing these. I guess not all taxpayers matter. Nature isn’t this, and one area where four to six deer use graze now has a chained basket standing. Why take away a beautiful park for this activity?
I wish we could choose where our tax dollars are used.
Karen Wilson
North Bend
