The pod weevil is widespread in California and occurs wherever gorse is found . The adult female emerges from overwintering in early spring when gorse is in flower and feeds on the yellow flower petals and pollen. Later, when the pods form and the seeds begin to swell, the female chews a hole in the pod and lays a clutch of eggs. The larvae burrow into the developing seeds and consume them from inside (Fig. 2). The larvae develop to adults inside the pod. Adults leave when the mature pod dries and splits open, and they hide in sheltered places such as soil litter during the summer and winter. About 60% of pods are infested with weevils, resulting in destruction of 30-40% of viable seed.
The gorse spider mite is the first spider mite approved for use as a biological control organism in the United States (Fig. 3). Host specificity of the mite was thoroughly examined, and it was found to be safe. Both immatures and adults feed on the leaf tissue, and from heavy damage can reduce flowering and seed production. Soon after release, the spider mite built up high populations, and whole blocks of plants were covered with their webbing . Later, predaceous mites and small ladybugs that specialize on mite predation moved into these areas, and their feeding caused severe declines in the abundance of the gorse spider mites. Currently, the mite occurs at low levels primarily around its original release sites in Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, and Humboldt counties. Usually spider mite populations are too low to provide much damage.
