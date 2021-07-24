The ancient Romans had a symbol of power called a "fasces." It was a bundle of rods tied together with an axe facing outward. The modern definition of "fascism" is "a government system with strong centralized power, permitting no opposition or criticism" and a "fascist is a person who is dictatorial."
In a recent letter, a person used their free speech to write about 14 people who travelled to Washington on January 6 and implied that something should be done about them (freedom of travel). The Family Faith and Fun event attendees should not get a pass (freedom of association, freedom of religion). A man is criticized for circulating a petition and being elected to office (freedom of speech and freedom to vote for his opponent). A radio host is criticized (freedom to change the dial). A band that is playing a genre of music the person does not like should not get gigs at the county fair (right to work and freedom of speech and freedom to go to the animal barns or the carnival rides).
So, someone wants to place limits or "do something about" people and ideas they do not agree with. Our country is strongest when we listen to each other and work together and cooperate with each other. So, who is the "fascist" here? I spent a year in Vietnam and three years in the Air Force as a Race Relations Officer and have never been as disturbed as I was by that letter, yet I am glad to have spent the time in the service to allow the person to write it.
Jim Sinnott
Coquille
