Who is Alek Skarlatos? Granted, he is a hero and is being rewarded for that singular event and that heroic decision. But where has he shown himself to be the kind of guy that can slog through the system, make sense of complicated issues, build coalitions and do what we need? Exactly what experience does he have with governance? Zip. He will be the tool of powerful, far-away men whose only policy is anger and whose only plan is holding onto power and stopping the other side, regardless of the issue.
Val Hoyle has demonstrated competency over her entire career in and out of government. What has Skarlatos done for Oregon? What has he done for the South Coast? Who does he represent other than the big money coming out of Mitch McConnell’s PAC? He says he has the support of “35 current and former local elected officials” and yet he names NOT ONE. Exactly WHO will he be working for? Don’t think it’s us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In