Your headline is right. There is an airport fiasco. Not because there was a breakdown in communication between two governmental agencies regarding a test of the emergency preparations.
No. The fiasco is why is the city of North Bend providing fire and police protection to the airport without any compensation.
According to your article the airport used to pay about $275,000 per year for these services.
As a taxpaying resident of North Bend, the questions I have are:
* When did the airport stop paying for fire and police protection.
* Who in the North Bend Mayor’s office, City Council, or administration recommended or voted to halt the collection of monies for services provided to the airport.
* Did someone receive a bribe or sweetheart deal in exchange for saving the airport $275,000 a year.
There have been several residents complaining about how North Bend is currently being run. Obviously, the past administrations did a very poor job if they cost the residents $275,000.
At least the current administration is working to correct this unjust situation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In