Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Your headline is right. There is an airport fiasco. Not because there was a breakdown in communication between two governmental agencies regarding a test of the emergency preparations.

No. The fiasco is why is the city of North Bend providing fire and police protection to the airport without any compensation.



0
0
0
0
1



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments