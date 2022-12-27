Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A “WhereIsMyMother.com” billboard on Interstate 5 South between Seattle and Tacoma illustrates the heartbreaking reality of the dairy industry and what mother cows and their calves endure to provide consumers with animal milk products.

The animal agriculture industry goes to great lengths to keep secret the horrors of dairy farming. Like humans, cows form strong bonds with their babies and produce milk solely to nourish them. In the dairy industry, mother cows are forcefully impregnated and their calves are taken from them immediately after birth and fed dairy replacers while the mother is confined and her milk collected for human consumption. This process is repeated each year until the mother can no longer continue production, then she is sent to slaughter.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments