Colorado was the first state to change abortion law in 1967, followed by California in 1967 and New York in 1970. In 1973, SCOTUS legalized abortion in all fifty states with Roe v Wade (RvW).
That’s where it all went wrong.
During a lecture, The Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RGB) gave at New York University in 1992, RBG noted that RvW was an example of how "doctrinal limbs too swiftly shaped...may prove unstable." RBG disagreed with the base argument that the right to abortion was based on the privacy of a woman with her doctor.
It should have been written as a “violation of equal protection.” “Equal protection” is already guaranteed by the Constitution!
One of the possible reasons the court in ’73 decided to not use equal protection, is because there would surely be the argument of the “equal protection of the baby.”
Using privacy between a woman and her doctor, put the woman in the primary position. (mistake)
Had SCOTUS ‘73 used “privacy between the doctor and their patient,” RvW could have fallen into that amendment and possibly withstood time. One can only assume that the court was more concerned with the possible argument of “equal protection to the baby” and went with privacy, only for women.
Note: Constitutional law applies equally to everyone in the country, not just for women.
Recently the RvW decision was returned to the states. The 9th Amendment. “Rights not enumerated (already listed in the Constitution) are retained by the people.” “The people” are the states, all 50 of them.
Now, proponents of abortion rights who would think all they need to do is what should have been done in ’73, will surely find the argument regarding “equal protection of the baby” waiting for them.
Accept abortion is back with the state, it should have never left the state and it should remain with the state. States apply law regarding education, alcohol, marijuana, abortion, voting, blah blah blah.
Pregnancy is preventable, be responsible.
Valerie Sill
Coos Bay
