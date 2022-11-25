Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I am sure many of you have read where the county clerk lists what to expect with the votes as they come in. Talking about how they will release the counts on Election Day and how the mail in ballots will be collected up til the 15th.

The county clerk, on that page online, specifically says that mail in ballots that are POSTMARKED on or before the Election Day will be counted. Here is what the county clerk forgot to mention. All of our ballots were prepaid postage. The USPS does not postmark mail that is prepaid postage. Go online and look it up for yourself.

1
0
1
0
0





Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments