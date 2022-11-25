I am sure many of you have read where the county clerk lists what to expect with the votes as they come in. Talking about how they will release the counts on Election Day and how the mail in ballots will be collected up til the 15th.
The county clerk, on that page online, specifically says that mail in ballots that are POSTMARKED on or before the Election Day will be counted. Here is what the county clerk forgot to mention. All of our ballots were prepaid postage. The USPS does not postmark mail that is prepaid postage. Go online and look it up for yourself.
So here is the question. If there is no postmark, then how does someone decide which ballots are legal and which ones are not? If ballots come in on the 14th, do they just assume all of them are legal? Our governments have talked about postmarks like they are some safety net for protecting the integrity of our elections, knowing that the postmarks do not exist. I also remember an article in the newspaper a while back where we were promised that it is impossible for fraud in our elections, how our elections are safe and how we can trust the process. How are we supposed to trust the process when the clerk is lying to us about postmarks? When everybody in government has been lying to us about postmarks.
One final point. Why do they give mail in ballots until the 15th to be received? Everybody knows that you can mail a letter anywhere in the U.S. in 3 days. Is someone going to tell me it could take twice that long to mail a ballot across the county?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In