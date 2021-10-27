Why is it taxpayers get hammered with new taxes every year for schools? We pay for free meals, for getting the students to school. Then we find out Oregon now doesn't require a student to read or write in order to graduate.
Then we have school boards trying to get more money for bond levies (taxes) every other year. I can't pay my total property taxes all at once like I used to. I have to pay quarterly and have a hard time doing that. I've made no improvements to my house for 15 years yet the my taxes go up and up. Between the high gasoline, food prices, state, county and schools, I'm on the verge of having to move out into a camp trailer. Where will it end? Maybe just become homeless and live off freebees?
Kurt Iverson
Bridge
