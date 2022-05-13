With the emphasis on freedom by some politicians, with no mention of the twin issue of responsibility, I am wondering where to draw the line. For instance, in regard to the rule “no running” at swimming pools. Is that an unwarranted limit on citizens’ freedom? If so, and one chooses to exercise freedom, runs, slips, falls and, not only injures themselves, but slides into another citizen and injures them as well, is that just the cost of freedom?
Are we being blinded by the euphoria coming from a misconception of unlimited freedom? Are we being blinded to all we have learned as a human race regarding the necessity of moderation, the findings of science and the value of common sense?
In these challenging times, I prefer to have Coos County led by Melissa Cribbins and John Sweet, both of whom have demonstrated a steady hand, a respect for science, and common sense.
Jeannie Culp
Bandon
