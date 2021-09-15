I have only limited legal training and experience, so I leave to others to determine if Zanni should be enforcing the mask mandate. However the Eugene Register Guard policy, unlike Facebook, Twitter etc, requires sources when reported as facts. Apparently The World with much more limited resources does not. Therefore Mr. Zanni, I ask you to provide for the people who elected you the exact story “Journal of Medicine that says the Nuremberg Code applies to COVID in a way that no one should be forced to take measures such as wear a mask or getting vaccinated.” I cannot find that article anywhere and am beginning to think that is is only a “story” perpetrated by an elected official.
Likewise Mr. Zanni your sources please when you state “.....young children, who by the every known medical study, data or statistics available show that children are less impacted from COVID that they are the seasonal flu or other common malady.” Honestly, I can't even find one source to back up your claim to all those sources. I think that the people who elected you, the citizens of Coos County should have those sources readily available to us so that we could begin reconciling our differences and set an example for our young people on how to get along.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In