Rod Taylor wants more jail beds but doesn't support the levy that will make that happen. Taylor supports a new shipping container facility but doesn't support accepting federal dollars in order to see it through. So, I ask what's the plan?

The reality seems to be: there is no plan. Taylor may well be charming and charismatic, using popular buzz words like "liberty" and "local control," but when it comes to actually running Coos County he is not qualified. He is not qualified because it is clear he doesn't respect how our system of government nor has a plan to replace it should he succeed.

