Rod Taylor wants more jail beds but doesn't support the levy that will make that happen. Taylor supports a new shipping container facility but doesn't support accepting federal dollars in order to see it through. So, I ask what's the plan?
The reality seems to be: there is no plan. Taylor may well be charming and charismatic, using popular buzz words like "liberty" and "local control," but when it comes to actually running Coos County he is not qualified. He is not qualified because it is clear he doesn't respect how our system of government nor has a plan to replace it should he succeed.
Our Founding Fathers, like Hamilton and Washington, fought for a federal system where the local government is aided by the federal government. Yes, local control is important, but without the help of the federal government, no shipping container facility will come, no offshore wind farm will be built, no grant money to revitalize our town and schools will be given.
Our beloved Coos County will suffer if Taylor gets his wish of "no-strings attached." By some conservative estimates, since 2016, Coos County has received close to $98 million in federal dollars, under both Republican and Democratic presidents. So what’s the plan? How does Taylor propose to replace $98 million in federal funds? The reality is he can’t and even if he could, he has yet to tell us how he will.
A vote for Rod Taylor this November is a vote against Coos County.
Vote Melissa Cribbins for County Commissioner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In