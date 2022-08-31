It is often said that only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. This is an easy conclusion to jump too, seeing as yes, we all eventually die (unless your the Queen, may she live forever), and that no matter where you live, the taxman cometh, and sometimes with more guns then collection pouches. I am a 17-year-old high school student in Bandon, and I hope to share why what we do in our daily lives matters, and how it affects the world as a whole.

Life is something that is hard, and something where both the good and the bad are inevitable. But our lives are something that influences the world around us. Our own lives influence our friends, who in turn influence their friends, so on so forth.

1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments