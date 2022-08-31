It is often said that only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. This is an easy conclusion to jump too, seeing as yes, we all eventually die (unless your the Queen, may she live forever), and that no matter where you live, the taxman cometh, and sometimes with more guns then collection pouches. I am a 17-year-old high school student in Bandon, and I hope to share why what we do in our daily lives matters, and how it affects the world as a whole.
Life is something that is hard, and something where both the good and the bad are inevitable. But our lives are something that influences the world around us. Our own lives influence our friends, who in turn influence their friends, so on so forth.
Culture is something that directly impacts the political world. Major cultural events happen in relation to the actions of the government. And these are all affected by our lives. Life affects culture, culture affects politics, and politics affects life. This is why people often say that politics run downstream of culture. When same-sex couples became increasingly accepted into everyday society, even before Obergefell v. Hodges, the government decided to legalize and normalize it. When it became more culturally acceptable to smoke marijuana, states stepped in and legalized it (and it seems that it could be coming soon on the federal level). Politics has always been downstream of cultural changes.
So perhaps at the end of the day we can all take a step back and breathe for a second to see the impact we make on the world around us. If we want to make our country a better place, we must first make our culture better. If we want to heal the division in our country, start with a smile and a greeting when you get your coffee in the morning. Help your neighbor when they need help, and be a nice and generous person. If we do that in our lives, it will eventually bleed into our culture, and from there into our politics.
