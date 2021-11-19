As you might already be aware, the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed through the House and has now been signed into law by President Biden. This historic bill means many priorities that are essential to Oregon families will get the attention they deserve.
As a result of this bill, Oregon and the Western states will finally get the funding needed to defend against wildfires and severe drought, improve public transportation access, provide clean drinking water to everyone, and much more.
Here are some things Oregonians can expect after the passing of this historic legislation:
Investment to make our roads safer and less congested
Financial aid for farmers, ranchers and communities to respond to drought
Funding for essential services in rural communities, including reliable broadband internet access
Expanded broadband internet coverage statewide
Enhanced wildfire risk mitigation and forest health treatments
Improved access to clean, safe drinking water and services for tribal communities across the state
Klamath Basin habitat restoration work
We can now start to build a more resilient and stronger Oregon. While this infrastructure plan is a critical step in the right direction to bringing our nation's outdated infrastructure into the 21st century, there is still more work to be done. As Congress continues its work on the Build Back Better economic agenda, rest assured I remain committed to fighting for the priorities that matter to Oregon families so we can make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family. For everyone.
Ron Wyden
U.S. Senator
