Britannica’s online encyclopedia defines lynching as “a form of violence in which a mob, under the pretext of administering justice without trial, executes a presumed offender […].” Britannica defines the lynch law as “a self-constituted court that imposes sentence on a person without due process of law.”
The term, it goes on to say, comes from the period of the American Revolution and derives its name from Charles Lynch (1736-96). A Virginia planter and justice of the peace, he headed an irregular court that punished loyalists. The blood from that war has so thoroughly dried and retreated, in my own mind, that I had no idea that the term went back that far until now.
