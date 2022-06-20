What is it that makes these gun extremists flip-off and “coal-roll” with their obscenely huge diesel pickups towards the concerned people demonstrating to save lives from future mass shootings? What is it about the peaceful protest that threatens them so much?

I think they’ve bought into the NRA propaganda that any mention of regulation of gun ownership automatically means “taking your guns away.” It’s not true, but try to convince the gun-huggers …

The 2nd Amendment begins with "... a well regulated militia ..." Do background checks qualify?

Terry Moore

North Bend

