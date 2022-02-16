At the North Bend City council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the City Council decided to reimburse Mr. Milliron (North Bend’s City Administrator) for around $12,000 of legal fees despite the many public comments (including my own) cautioning and urging them to at least delay to find out more about what precedent this would set.
The vote was 4-2, and I have to thank the dissenters Goll and Noordhoff. Especially now that a mainstream news (KEZI) article is circulating which not only summarizes controversies surrounding Mr. Milliron here in North Bend but also his time as city administrator in Georgia and Kentucky. One of those controversies was an accusation that Mr. Milliron conducted a traffic stop in a non-police vehicle. That alone gives this North Bend resident pause, especially considering the now retired Police Chief Kappelman and Captain Bennett’s complaints against him. Their statement says they retired “due to their loss of confidence” in Mr. Milliron and that his “inappropriate interjection into a quadruple homicide case in June of 2021” was essentially the last straw. Is this a pattern with Mr. Milliron? It makes me wonder even more about the North Bend HR investigation that cleared Milliron and the beforementioned reimbursed legal fees.
I am now seeing North Bend controversies in new light due to this report, and I am sure I am not the only one. I have lost faith in North Bend City Council’s decision-making abilities and I fear that this could completely overshadow the many good things they have done for our city.
Elizabeth Chu
North Bend
