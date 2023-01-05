I grew up in Coos Bay during the 1940s and 1950s and have been an avid reader of The World (beginning when it was the Coos Bay Times) for all these years. My brother worked as a photographer for the newspaper during the 1960s and 1970s.
As a 1959 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School and an alumnus of Mrs. Eleanor Baker’s English classes in both my freshman and senior years, I thought I had a nodding acquaintance with the English language. Then I open this morning’s edition and see the following sentence regarding the city’s ten-year plan for city parks: “Facilitate parks and cultural directional and facility identification with city branding to enhance resident and visitor connectivity to these valuable facilities.” (The World, December 27, 2022, p. 1) That must mean something, but I can’t quite figure out what.
