Do we or don't we? About four years ago, we were told that Empire needed a new fire station and land was purchased for that purpose. I understand that later it was determined the new station wasn't needed after all and the land sold. Then we were told that land had been purchased for the new library but then later we were told that property didn't meet the vision for the library after all and that property is being held for sale. So, I ask, do we really need a new fire station in Empire and do we really need a new library?
If we need a new fire station in Empire why not put it on that already owned property next to the Dodge dealership on Ocean Boulevard along with the 911 dispatch center and even maybe a community event center? One building with easy access off and on: 3 purposes.
Does the left hand know what the right hand is doing? We have been told that a physical library is “non-essential” with Internet research for knowledge at our fingertips and that those of us with reading for pleasure addictions could find our fixes elsewhere. And we have. From where our neighbors and friends have put their lives on the line, we can buy books and music such as at Freddy's and our local bookstores for examples...or take our business out of town and let Amazon fill our literary addictions. The “essential” dollar store, for one, provides crafts, books and games for our littlest citizens.
Then we were asked to approve spending somewhere between 20 and 35 million (bond and already just expanded Empire Urban Renewal) for a “non-essential” library while the 911 dispatch center and new fire station take a back burner. Couldn't a small “non-essential” library downtown fill our needs for backpacks, cooking appliances, craft supplies and a few public computers? And by the way, some libraries have e-readers, which take up little shelf space, to check out too...for those who actually choose to read.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
