Wow we are getting flights to DENVER starting in May going through Sept. isn’t that nice..! What about getting some flights to Portland or Seattle….? A lot of people here want to go North to Medical Facilities and Appointments and also Business and shopping and visit friends and family.

I believe we are a big enough population to have an airline come in here that actually has flights North. I bet if we did , those flight would be full of people wanting to go North. We shouldn’t have to fly to San Francisco to get a flight to Portland or Seattle or ALASKA. If you want flights to the rest of the US or Europe you can get them out of Portland or Seattle.



1
1
0
0
0



Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments