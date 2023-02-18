Wow we are getting flights to DENVER starting in May going through Sept. isn’t that nice..! What about getting some flights to Portland or Seattle….? A lot of people here want to go North to Medical Facilities and Appointments and also Business and shopping and visit friends and family.
I believe we are a big enough population to have an airline come in here that actually has flights North. I bet if we did , those flight would be full of people wanting to go North. We shouldn’t have to fly to San Francisco to get a flight to Portland or Seattle or ALASKA. If you want flights to the rest of the US or Europe you can get them out of Portland or Seattle.
Everyone wants business to come in here, but any Big business needs good fast transportation for its owners and executives to be able to fly in and out quick to do their business in short periods of time.
We have built a large Multi Million Dollar Airport Terminal for ONE AIRLINE that flies South to San Francisco and now one more flying South for five months to Denver.
We laugh at the ad on the radio and TV advertising our airport when it says No Long Lines and Free PARKING, WELL Duh, no Airplanes or passengers either. The Ad on TV shows one passenger checking in at the counter.
Just seems to me someone could do something about getting an airline to come in here that goes North.
Living in an area that has No Planes, trains or busses going North is very hard for people not able to drive to Eugene to get transportation North, or needing to go North quickly.
