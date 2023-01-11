Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Coos County Commission meeting held on 1/3/2023, during which Rod Taylor was sworn in for a 4-year term, was a shocking spectacle to me. A successful effort was made to pack the room with Rod’s friends (many of whom were from the Restoration Worship Center in Bandon), and the meeting quickly devolved into an evangelical/conspiracy-theorist circus with the general atmosphere of a political rally.

Mr. Taylor quickly showed his ignorance of the commission meeting process, and he took every opportunity to proselytize and to remind attendees that God is on his side. The room was packed with his supporters who vocally cheered him on.



