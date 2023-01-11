The Coos County Commission meeting held on 1/3/2023, during which Rod Taylor was sworn in for a 4-year term, was a shocking spectacle to me. A successful effort was made to pack the room with Rod’s friends (many of whom were from the Restoration Worship Center in Bandon), and the meeting quickly devolved into an evangelical/conspiracy-theorist circus with the general atmosphere of a political rally.
Mr. Taylor quickly showed his ignorance of the commission meeting process, and he took every opportunity to proselytize and to remind attendees that God is on his side. The room was packed with his supporters who vocally cheered him on.
During the meeting, his main contribution was to push a proposal for spoken prayer to be a regular item on each meeting agenda (arguing that this was the only way to “make” God help Coos County). He also argued for de-funding programs to help disadvantaged youth and for de-funding other Coos County health programs. He contended that the health department was “killing people” with vaccines, and he spouted various conspiracy theories about this and other things.
I was quite impressed that commissioner Sweet kept his cool and directed things in a masterfully diplomatic and respectful manner. I appreciated Commissioner Main’s willingness to listen and to find reasoned compromise.
I am alarmed by Mr. Taylor’s “agenda” to further alienate Coos County from state and federal agencies and resources and to push a “home-rule charter” to further his personal agenda. It should be noted that Coos County already has “home-rule” authority without having a charter written to fit Mr. Taylor’s personal agenda and beliefs. He has already created division and controversy, and he was only just sworn in!
I said to him at the meeting (in my public comment), “As a Christian, you should choose not to do things that cause division, alienation, and offense. The role of a public servant is not filled by pushing your personal agenda and organizing your cronies to bully and be the loudest voices in the room. You are responsible for focusing on doing your job and being a good steward of county resources for both present and future generations. Open your ears, eyes and mind, seek counsel from those who are experts on issues, be willing to learn, and focus on serving all residents of Coos County.”
I hope that during the next meeting there are fewer voices spouting nonsense and more voices of reason to best represent the interests of all residents of Coos County. I would like to publicly thank Commissioners Sweet and Main for their service and to pay respects to former Commissioner Cribbins for her decade of good work.
