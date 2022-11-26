Based on his letter of November 18, I’d say John Chaplin either didn’t read my column, or didn’t understand it. In his latest letter he says, “And to Tracy Hodson, we the people are the 2 out of 3 people…who did not vote for Val Hoyle…”
No, Mr Chaplin. “We the people” are everyone. Every single American is one of “we the people,” if you understand the Constitution and the phrase at all. You, your friends, and like-minded voters are not The People, while the rest of us are something else. You’re not a special group to whom the writers of the Constitution were referring, just because you are a Far-Right Republican with certain views and ideas. This is so far beyond arrogant and self-aggrandizing, it’s almost impossible to fathom someone saying it--and worse--believing it.
