We have known Jessica Engelke for many years and really believe that she has the best interest of the city at heart. She has not bought into any national divisive political agendas but looks to the local population for direction for the city. She listens when citizens speak about issues and tries to find solutions. The mayor position is not a paid position and her “volunteering” to help lead the city is greatly appreciated by us.
We support Jessica Engelke for mayor because she supports small businesses, public safety and listens to North Bend citizens.
