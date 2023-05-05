Anyone who values what First Amendment rights we have should be concerned about the ultimate fate of Julian Assange. This journalist is among the few who holds a flawless track record for having shared information that is accurate and truthful. Assange remains under threat of extradition from the UK to the U.S., to be subjected to more torture and abuse for having committed the “crime” of real journalism, rather than the corporate drivel we’ve grown accustomed to, passing for "news" these days. If this man goes down, journalism as a profession goes down with him, leaving us all in darkness.

Corporate media’s airbrushed pundits will continue lying to us from their ivory towers regardless of what happens to Julian Assange.

