Think of a person you look up to in the community who has or had a positive influence in your life. Now think of that person being randomly singled out as a threat by those given the authority to keep the peace and killed without due process. And imagine the killing was not adequately investigated. Brushed aside as another day-to-day incident.
What would you think, feel, do, in this situation? Outrage? Shock? Indignation? Call for justice?
Well, this is the reality of so many. It happens every day to many Americans, but the predominant majority who know this as a daily occurrence that is foremost on their minds are those who were born with a skin color other than white. George Floyd, and so many others like him, was a person much like that someone I suggested you recall who are revered by you and by others in the community. He was a respected and loved individual in his community, killed for no reason other than a suspicion of wrong-doing. Suspicion of evil is all we (the white community) have for anyone who doesn’t look like us. How stupid is this? People are people and this country was found on the unalienable right that all people are created equal. If that is just a suggestion, then what are we worth?
To be sure, racism didn’t start with the Trump administration, it has been a part of our country since its inception, perpetuating violence against people of color physically, politically, and economically. With the constitution as our guide, we have to make the changes that uplift all of our citizens or this nation is ignoring its purpose. The 13th amendment didn’t quite succeed in ending slavery, or at least the suppression of Black lives. Jim Crow laws/attitudes and mass incarceration are still major tools of racism (a documentary illustrates this very clearly, 13th, now available on Netflix). We, as thinking, acting citizens need to help in the revitalization of our town, state, and country. Don’t be complacent, become more aware and work together with that awareness.
Jamie Fereday
Coos Bay
