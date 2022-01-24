On the morning of January 11, I and a small group of concerned citizens toured the forest at Airport Heights which has recently been threatened for removal. Our group quickly observed that this young, healthy forest was not diseased nor dying.
As a forester and former professor of forestry, I was appalled at the terrible underbrush removal project where many trees were damaged, and certainly not by accident. In contrast, underbrush was removed at Simpson Park, in North Bend, with zero damage to the residual stand.
Our community needs forests to help combat global warming, as well as to enjoy and to appreciate why trees play an important part of our environment. I also noted that a number of open areas should be reforested to help in this endeavor.
During my career, I have worked with foresters and landowners in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Austria, Denmark, etc., and I am certain that my colleagues would agree with these observations.
Bill Lemoine
Professor emeritus
