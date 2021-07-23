I'm relieved at the prospect of a bipartisan infrastructure deal. We've forged ahead for far too long without meaningful investments from the federal government in roads, bridges, broadband and so much more. While I'm hopeful that this deal might break through partisan gridlock in Washington, I'm afraid it doesn't meet the standards that science and justice demand.
Congressman Peter DeFazio's Invest in America Act is a necessary climate compliment to this infrastructure deal. His bill paves the way for further critical investments in infrastructure, climate resilience and environmental justice that will benefit the nation and our own community.
Oregon stands to receive $385 million for investments in carbon reduction, disaster preparedness, improving air quality, alternative transportation and improvements to recreational trails. $4.5 million is set aside for overdue repairs to the Port of Coos Bay. That means good union jobs, safer roadways and bridges, improvements in public health - positive impacts that we'll feel in our community.
I commend Congressman Peter DeFazio for his work getting the Invest in America Act passed by the U.S. House. My eyes are on the Senate as I imagine the hopeful and exciting future of our community with these overdue investments.
Angela Garner
Coos Bay
