KCBY just reported on how the Coos Forest Protection Association will be handing out 150 propane stoves, with full propane tanks to clients of the Devereux Center.

The reasoning behind this is because 6/10 “landscape fires over the last year were related to transients”. Here is the part that KCBY chose to ignore. Most, if not all of those fires were started by criminals with long arrest records and active warrants. I am sure there is a way to have the local police departments research who started those fires.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments