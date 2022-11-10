KCBY just reported on how the Coos Forest Protection Association will be handing out 150 propane stoves, with full propane tanks to clients of the Devereux Center.
The reasoning behind this is because 6/10 “landscape fires over the last year were related to transients”. Here is the part that KCBY chose to ignore. Most, if not all of those fires were started by criminals with long arrest records and active warrants. I am sure there is a way to have the local police departments research who started those fires.
I would like to find out who came up with this brilliant idea. A few days ago, “transients” burned down a house in empire. A few weeks ago, transients burned a mattress by Walmart. Along with the 6 “landscape fires” mentioned in the article. This means someone tried to figure out what could have prevented these fires from happening. The solution they came up with is that if those people had these stoves, the fires wouldn’t have happened. Really? You want to give criminals who have proven they do not care about obeying laws some stoves? That’s your solution?
Once again, they found grant funds to pay for this half brained idea and of course, there is a better solution. Find grant money to pay for opening up more beds in the jail. That way these criminals are in jail serving time for their crimes and warrants instead of being in the woods starting fires! Why do our local governments continue to ignore the fact that most of the problems in our county would be addressed if the jail had enough beds to house everybody with warrants and the people caught committing crime? When will the citizens of the county start holding our elected officials accountable for their actions and inactions? Stop letting our “leaders” waste time and resources on stupid projects like this one until they are willing to put all of their effort into giving us a safe place to live. All of our elected officials are guilty of not protecting us. Vote every one of them out.
