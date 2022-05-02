Have you ever noticed that most all of our problems come from outside manipulations?
That’s because our country is under assault.
We are in a coup. An insidious coup.
As such, the qualifications we need right now are largely;
- Courage.
- A genuine connection with the people.
- Someone who takes their oath seriously.
We have someone who has already shown that he is engaged with his community.
Someone who has already shown the courage to stand up for our rights.
His name is Rod Taylor.
Psychiatrists and life coaches will often tell us;
‘keep doing what you’ve always done, and you’ll keep getting what you’ve always got’.
The question in this election cycle for commissioner is this.
Are you happy with what you’ve got?
If you aren’t, you’re not alone.
Problem is, we have rampant voter fraud happening.
In little towns.
In big cities.
In states.
In entire countries!
There’s lotsa stinky stuff goin’ on with our elections right here in Coos County too (including our last presidential election).
Former Clerk Debbie Heller is an operative for the local Democratic Party. Which is fine. But not as sitting county clerk.
Many local organizations filed FOIA requests for access to 2020 election records.
The price was $1,500 each to see our election information.
Then, within a week she abruptly resigned.
Perhaps the penalty for being complicit in election fraud was interrupting her sleep patterns.
It’s been discovered that there was a 1,000% increase in ‘adjudicated’ (read; hand-processed) ballots.
There are usually a few hundred.
Then. We were told that ‘the hard drive crashed’.
My inspection of correspondence shows that IT assistance was included in the county’s software package.
Further investigation indicates that Heller showed resistance to backing up our hard drives, and resistance to having them restored (which is done all the time).
There were many applicants to replace Keller.
However our ‘public servants’ unanimously installed Dede Murphy; chair of Coos County Democratic Party.
Another operative.
That smell ‘ain’t apple pie.
James Bennett
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In