Regarding the homeless issue: According to KCBY.com “Now Coos County is making a move to help in that effort” by evicting campers from county held commercial property held in foreclosure. Why? Because trash, disorderly conduct has become an overwhelming issue. Big help by moving trash and disorderly conduct off a piece of vacant commercial property right back into our neighborhood streets. I think we can all agree that everyone has to be somewhere.
The county and both cities are studying the issue. Bottom line: Do they really think using taxpayer money to subsidize housing without forcing landlords to house people who trash the places and are disorderly is going to solve anything? Are landlords going to rush to build forced housing? And exactly which neighborhoods would such housing be built?
Suggestions: 1) portable potties, trash contains and a water faucet on that now fenced piece of property and let homeless camp there with gate closed from 6 PM until 7 AM somewhat like parents who do not let their misbehaving children run free. Add other pieces of property for other campers. 2) give The Devereux Center Newmark site the ultimatum to clean up its act or be declared and shut down as a public nuisance. High protein cooked beans and rice along with coffee and tea with that being a condition that streets for 2 blocks in each direction are litter free before meal time. 3) Provide a job for someone to buy bottles and cans at each of the above locations to discourage homeless from congregating at stores. 4) Set aside 4 or more places for RVs at libraries, fire halls, city halls and the county court house for temporary housing. 5) as a last resort quit paying our properties taxes right up until foreclosure to get the attention of city councilors that chasing homeless from point A to point B is not the answer.
