Regarding the homeless issue: According to KCBY.com “Now Coos County is making a move to help in that effort” by evicting campers from county held commercial property held in foreclosure. Why? Because trash, disorderly conduct has become an overwhelming issue. Big help by moving trash and disorderly conduct off a piece of vacant commercial property right back into our neighborhood streets. I think we can all agree that everyone has to be somewhere.

The county and both cities are studying the issue. Bottom line: Do they really think using taxpayer money to subsidize housing without forcing landlords to house people who trash the places and are disorderly is going to solve anything? Are landlords going to rush to build forced housing? And exactly which neighborhoods would such housing be built?

